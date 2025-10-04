Patricia Burmeister, Wife and Mother, Was Known for Keeping a Lovely Home With Abundant Flower Gardens

Patricia “Gayle” Burmeister, a lifelong resident of Saline, passed away Thursday, September 25, 2025 at the age of 85. Gayle was born on April 19, 1940 in Sylvia, Tennessee to Herschel and Pauline (Story) Outlaw.

On June 3, 1961, Gayle married Kenneth Burmeister in Saline, MI. Gayle and Ken made Saline their home for the next 60 years where they raised two daughters, Lisa and Heidi.

Gayle was known for keeping a lovely home with beautiful, abundant flower gardens. Gayle will be remembered for her love of crafting, sewing, and reading, her green thumb, and her steadfast demeanor.

Ken preceded her in death on September 26, 2023. Gayle is survived by her daughters Lisa (Shon) Lucas of Brighton and Heidi (Kevin) Graber of Saline, her brother William Outlaw of Brighton, three grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life for Gayle and Ken will be held on Sunday, October, 12, 2025 at Brewed Awakenings Café 7025 E. Michigan Ave. Ste M Saline, MI 48176 from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Gayle’s memory may be made to the Saline District Library. Envelopes will be available. To leave a memory you have of Gayle or to sign her online guestbook, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

