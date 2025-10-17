FIELD HOCKEY: Saline Defeats East Grand Rapids, 8-0, Advances to Regional Final

The Saline Field Hockey team has advanced to the Regional Final

Saline defeated East Grand Rapids, 8-0, on Thursday in the Regional Semifinal. Saline opened the playoffs with an 8-0 win over Brighton.

Saline will play Rockford at 7 p.m., Oct. 20 at Rockford High School. Saline will be considered the home team.

The Hornets improved to 16-1-2. Rockford is 9-6-1.

The winner of the regional will play Dexter or Bloomfield Hill Marian the semifinal Oct. 22 at Ann Arbor Huron.

