10-17-2025 12:03am
FIELD HOCKEY: Saline Defeats East Grand Rapids, 8-0, Advances to Regional Final
The Saline Field Hockey team has advanced to the Regional Final
Saline defeated East Grand Rapids, 8-0, on Thursday in the Regional Semifinal. Saline opened the playoffs with an 8-0 win over Brighton.
Saline will play Rockford at 7 p.m., Oct. 20 at Rockford High School. Saline will be considered the home team.
The Hornets improved to 16-1-2. Rockford is 9-6-1.
The winner of the regional will play Dexter or Bloomfield Hill Marian the semifinal Oct. 22 at Ann Arbor Huron.
