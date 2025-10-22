10-22-2025 2:02am
Saline 7th Grade Football Finishes Undefeated
The Saline seventh-grade football team turned in an unblemished season. The Hornets defeated Jackson, 46-30, to finish the season with a perfect 6-0 record.
Congrats to the team.
