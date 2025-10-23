PRESS RELEASE: MDHHS Instructed to Pause Issuance of November SNAP Benefits

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services received communication from the federal government’s Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service indicating that due to the ongoing federal government funding lapse, there may be limited availability of funds to pay full November Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for approximately 42 million individuals across the nation. FNS has unfortunately directed MDHHS to hold November SNAP issuance and ongoing benefits until further notice.

The federal government’s delay of SNAP benefits will place Michiganders at risk of food insecurity and poverty. SNAP, a critical program for families and individuals across Michigan to access food, is the nation’s largest food assistance program and one of the most effective tools to reduce food insecurity. Nearly 13% of Michigan households, approximately 1.4 million people, receive SNAP benefits. About 43% are families with children and 36% are families with members who are older adults or disabled.

“The impact of households losing SNAP benefits will be felt around the state,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “SNAP is more than a food assistance program; it’s a lifeline for many Michigan families. It helps families put nutritious food on the table, supports local farmers and grocers, and strengthens our communities and economy. We are strongly disappointed by the USDA’s decision to delay this assistance, and in Michigan we will do what we can to help blunt this impact.”

SNAP participants should reach out to their local MDHHS office with any questions regarding their SNAP benefits or check MI Bridges for updates.

To find additional resources:

Dial 2-1-1 or visit Find Help - Michigan 2-1-1 for free, confidential assistance and referrals to local food programs and support services.

Find Help - Michigan 2-1-1 for free, confidential assistance and referrals to local food programs and support services. Visit the Food Bank Council of Michigan to locate nearby food banks and learn about additional hunger relief efforts.

How SNAP works

FNS administers SNAP at the federal level with states operating the program at the local level, determining eligibility and issuing benefits to eligible households.

SNAP benefits are provided on electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards that participants can use to purchase food at grocery and convenience stores, farmers markets and other retailers, circulating money directly into the food supply chain and other retail sectors. SNAP spending generates revenue for grocery stores, farmers and other businesses, which helps pay local wages, keeps shelves stocked and boosts the local economy.

SNAP helps lift families out of poverty by allowing them to spend money that would otherwise have been used for food on other goods and services, including health-related activities. A 2021 study showed that infants and children in SNAP families are more likely to see a doctor for periodic check-ups. Additionally, older adults using SNAP are more likely to take the full dosage of prescription medications because they have enough income to afford food and medicine, compared to other older adults not participating in SNAP.

According to new economic analysis from the National Grocers Association, SNAP funding supports approximately 388,000 jobs, more than $20 billion in direct wages, resulting in over $4.5 billion in state and federal tax revenue.

SNAP in Michigan

In FY 2024, the average SNAP household in Michigan received $335.03 in SNAP benefits per month, which is about $173 per person per month or $5.68 per person per day. Households with very low incomes receive more SNAP benefits than households closer to the poverty line because they need more help affording nutritious food.

492,225 children benefit from SNAP.

38,513 veterans participating in SNAP.

36% SNAP households have older adults.

43% SNAP households have children.

51% households have a person with a disability.

78% of SNAP households include someone with earned income.

In Michigan, more than 9,700 retailers accept SNAP. In 2023, retailers redeemed over $3.6 million in SNAP.

To be eligible for SNAP in Michigan, applicants must be a U.S. citizen (or acceptable non-citizen status) and must live in Michigan. Eligibility is based on the financial situation of all members of a household. Everyone who lives together, purchases and prepares food together is considered a member of the same household group. In order to determine if a household is eligible for SNAP, MDHHS will review a household’s expenses, assets and income. Expenses include rent, mortgage, utility bills, child support and dependent care expenses. For individuals with a disability or who are at least 60 years old, medical care, medical supplies and health insurance premiums may be included as an expense.

More News from Saline