Community Education Winter/Spring Guide
Here are the important dates you don’t want to miss:
✅ Guide goes online: Thursday, November 13 - https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/
✅ Guide arrives in your mailbox: Tuesday, November 25
✅ Registration opens: Wednesday, December 3 at 7:00 AM
From enrichment classes to youth sports and community activities, there’s something for everyone.
👉 Be sure to check out the guide early and plan ahead, spots fill up fast!
More News from Saline
- PRESS RELEASE: MDHHS Instructed to Pause Issuance of November SNAP Benefits The federal government’s delay of SNAP benefits will place Michiganders at risk of food insecurity and poverty
- Saline Main Street's Trunk or Treat Draws Thousands to Downtown The annual event brings businesses and residents together for a fun community celebration.