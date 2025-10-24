Community Education Winter/Spring Guide

Here are the important dates you don’t want to miss:

✅ Guide goes online: Thursday, November 13 - https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/

✅ Guide arrives in your mailbox: Tuesday, November 25

✅ Registration opens: Wednesday, December 3 at 7:00 AM

From enrichment classes to youth sports and community activities, there’s something for everyone.

👉 Be sure to check out the guide early and plan ahead, spots fill up fast!

