FOOTBALL: Saline Will Host Salem to Start the Playoffs

Saline (8-1) will have the home-field advantage through the regional championship game, assuming it can get that far.

The Hornets will open the playoffs this week against Salem (5-4) at Hornet Stadium at 7 p.m., Friday. The winner will play the winner of the Belleville (7-2) Woodhaven (7-2) game in the Region 3-District 1 final. Assuming a victory, Saline will be home for the district final.

Northville (7-2), Cass Tech (9-0), Fordson (7-2) and Farmington (7-2) will battle in the region's other district.

Salem picked up wins against Utica Ford, Canton, Novi, Plymouth and Livonia Stevenson. Salem lost to Howell, Northville, Hartland and Brighton.

Tickets can normally be purchased here: Saline High School Events and Tickets by GoFan

Here are the Division 1 assignments.

Division 1R1-D1 Jenison (4-5) 52.778 at Hudsonville (9-0) 85.556R1-D1 Grandville (4-5) 56.111 at Rockford (7-2) 75.444 F 7:00 PM

R1-D2 Kalamazoo Central (6-3) 53.778 at Howell (8-1) 80.111R1-D2 Grand Ledge (7-2) 65.667 at East Kentwood (7-2) 70.222

R2-D1 Hartland (5-4) 60.000 at Detroit Catholic Central (9-0) 81.056R2-D1 Brighton (6-3) 69.333 at West Bloomfield (7-2) 72.333

R2-D2 Davison (8-1) 70.000 at Clarkston (8-1) 87.111R2-D2 Oxford (7-2) 77.556 at Grand Blanc (9-0) 81.444

R3-D1 Salem (5-4) 57.333 at Saline (8-1) 77.500R3-D1 Brownstown Woodhaven (7-2) 66.111 at Belleville (7-2) 72.889 S 1:00 PM

R3-D2 Northville (7-2) 70.111 at Detroit Cass Tech (9-0) 74.556R3-D2 Dearborn Fordson (7-2) 70.889 at Farmington (7-2) 71.222 F 7:00 PM

R4-D1 Rochester (5-4) 53.333 at Rochester Adams (7-2) 76.111R4-D1 Utica Eisenhower (5-4) 57.000 at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (6-3) 64.111

R4-D2 Sterling Heights Stevenson (5-4) 54.778 at Romeo (6-3) 69.444 F 7:00 PMR4-D2 Macomb Dakota (6-3) 63.444 at Utica (7-2) 67.778

