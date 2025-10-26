Meet the Saline Football Chain Gang

Meet the Saline High School varsity football chain gang. They work the visitor's sideline each home game, tracking the line of scrimmage and how much is needed for a first down.

Pictured above are Howard Perkins, four years, Jack Winchester, more than 30 years, Russ Barbarion, four years, and Doug Frey, six years.

They'll be working the chains this week when Salem visits Hornet Stadium to open the playoffs.

