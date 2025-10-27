What to do in Saline - Tuesday, Oct 28 - Monday, Nov 3

As you can imagine, there's a halloween theme running through our weekly calendar.

11 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Oct. 27 - Sunday, Nov 2

FEATURED EVENTS

Trunk or Treat at Brecon Village - Wed Oct 29 5:00 pm

Brecon Village

Join us for a FREE spook-tacular Trunk-or-Treat at Brecon Village on Wednesday, October 29, 5–7pm!

Enjoy a bounce house, festive games, and classic fall treats— cider & donuts!

We’re a senior care community with a full continuum of care, and we love bringing generations together. Come make sweet memories with neighbors of all ages.

RSVP at ehmss.org/events or call 724429-1155

Brecon Village is a division of EHM Senior Solutions. [more details]

Ignite Your Leadership! - Thu Oct 30 8:00 am

EHM Professional Office Building

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Equip the Leader to bring our commitment to leadership to life — and we’d love for you to be part of it.This isn’t your typical workshop. It’s an interactive, high-energy session designed to spark connection, build insight, and equip you with practical tools to lead with greater intention.What to Expect: Engaging activities that break down barriers and foster curiosity.Insights into communication and personality styles.Strategies to shift… [more details]

Other Events

Teen Take-n-Make: Halloween Earrings - Mon Oct 27 9:45 am

Saline District Library

Every Monday we will have DIY packs for our teen crafters! This week you'll get everything you need to make Halloween Earrings.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Teen Take-n-Make: Halloween Earrings - Tue Oct 28 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Wear a costume for this special Halloween storytime. Listen to not-so-spooky stories, songs, and rhymes.

Ages 2-7. Click here to register.

[more details]

Halloween Cookie Decorating - Wed Oct 29 4:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

Decorate halloween cookies at Carrigan Cafe from 4-6 p.m.$3 a cookie.All ages welcome. [more details]

Vampires in History and Lore: From Folklore to Fear with Kristy Robinett - Wed Oct 29 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us as we welcome Psychic Medium and Author Kristy Robinett, who will explore the myth of the vampire across various cultures and time periods, delving into the rich symbolism and dark allure that surround these undead creatures.

Click here to register.

[more details]

GriefShare Weekly Thursday Meeting - Thu Oct 30 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

There are many challenges that we face in this life, and the death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through. It is difficult and discouraging, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction.

If you, or a friend or acquaintance, are grieving the loss of a loved one, we encourage you to participate in these sessions. We plan to meet in Room 12 for this series of sessions September 11 to December 11 (excluding Thanksgiving… [more details]

Creepy Crafts to Go: Book Page Ghosts - Fri Oct 31 10:00 am

Saline District Library

In honor of spooky season and our Great Fall Read Ghost Stories of an Antiquary, we'll be making creepy crafts throughout the month!

Repurposed books, Mod Podge, and a black canvas make these cute ghosties.

Kits can be picked up at the front desk.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Oct 31 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration required. [more details]

Halloween Trick or Treat Hours in Saline - Fri Oct 31 6:00 pm

City of Saline

Halloween hours are 6-8 p.m. in the City of Saline. [more details]

Nature Walk - Sun Nov 2 12:00 pm

Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve

Join us for a walk through the Preserve!

Fall Colors, Birding, migration, ecology, and more.

Sunday, October 19th at Noon-2 pm

Join us for a walk in the afternoon. Listen for birds, animals, and the river.

Bring your closed-toed shoes and warm clothing. It may be damp and chilly so dress for the weather.

ALL AGES WELCOME!

Park in the lot or along Maple Rd. Meet us down on the meadow.

For more information, contact Josh Kofflin 734-255-7907 [more details]

