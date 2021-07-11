7-11-2021 12:21pm
Mackenzie Shand Earns Master of Science degree in Physical Education from Springfield College
SPRINGFIELD, MA (06/25/2021)-- Mackenzie Shand of Saline has earned a Master of Science degree in Physical Education from Springfield College for studies completed in 2021.
Springfield College concluded its 2021 Commencement Weekend ceremonies with eight separate in-person ceremonies at Stagg Field on the Springfield College main campus, four on Saturday, May 15 and four on Sunday, May 16.