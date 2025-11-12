Air Force Veteran Ricky 'Rambo' Krzesinski, Worked at Ford for 35 Years

Rick Krzesinski, age 67, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 with his wife by his side. He was known as Ricky or "Rambo."

Rick was born December 25, 1957 to the late, George J. Krzesinski and Genevieve M. (Kardys) Krzesinski.

On April 17, 1997 he married, Kristine (Lindemyer) Krzesinski of Saline, Michigan and is survived by his wife, and three children, Derek (Reese) Krzesinski of Sacramento, CA, Erin (Ben) Gutierrez of Okemos, MI and Cori (Jeffry) Stern of Winston, OR; and five grandchildren, Haydn, Claire, Cruz, Addilyn and Emmitt Ricky.

Rick proudly served his country and served in the United States Air Force. He retired from Ford Motor Company, Milan Plant, after 35 years of service.

To his wife, Kristine, he was the kindest and most loving husband and will be forever grateful for how much joy and love he brought. Rick will always hold a place in hearts that know him that can never be taken. He will be missed so deeply.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rick’s name may be made to FMAR - Friends of Michigan Animal Rescue in Belleville. Donations can be mailed to 51299 Arkona Rd, Belleville, MI 48111. To leave a memory you have of Rick or to sign his online guestbook, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home of Saline.

