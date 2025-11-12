DPW Director Haapala Resigns, Saline Begins Replacement Process

The City of Saline is beginning its search for a new director of public works.

Zach Haapala, not a year into his tenure as Director of the DPW, announced his resignation, effective at the end of December.

"This is a critical position for the City relative to ensuring uninterrupted operations in the

DPW, and the administration of contracts. To ensure broad applicant pool, the City Manager has decided to seek the assistance of a professional search consultant," City Manager Dan Swallow told council Monday.

City Council agreed to spend $10,000 to use Pivot Group as a consultant for the search process.

The company will develop a job posting and work within its network to identfy potential candidates for the job. They will also assist in reviwing resumes and recommend top candidates for the job.

Councillor Janet Dillon said she looked up Pivot Group and was surprised to learn it was led by a marriage therapist. In the material submitted during the bidding process for the post, Pivot did not list DPW hirings, Dillon said.

She wanted to know which cities have used Pivot for DPW hirings and said she would like to talk to those cities to see whether the searches were successful.

"I know it is a hard position to hire for," she said.

Swallow said the company had experience finding department heads for governments.

Councillor Nicole Rice said one thing she liked about the Pivot group was that it offered a one-year placement guarantee.

"We can make sure that we find the right candidate who wants to be in the City of Saline and stay here and get some things going," Rice said.

A 6-0 vote passed the motion. Councillor Jack Ceo was absent.

