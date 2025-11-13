What to do in Saline: Santa Sighting, Art, Live Music, Football, Little Women and Much More

Here's what we found on the Saline calendar.

...

12 things to do this weekend: Friday, Nov 14 - Sunday, Nov 16

FEATURED EVENTS

SANTA visits Carrigan Cafe - Fri Nov 14 3:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

Santa will be visiting the Carrigan Cafe Friday, Nov 14, 2025 3PM - 7PM [more details]

Dance Theatre of Harlem at the Detroit Opera House - Sat Nov 15 7:30 pm

Dance Theatre of Harlem, a leading dance institution of unparalleled global acclaim, will return to the Detroit Opera House on November 15 and 16, 2025 as the third stop of the company’s 2025–26 season performances. Led by Artistic Director Robert Garland, the company will present a dynamic program showcasing beloved classics and bold contemporary works, along with the highly anticipated remount of Firebird, a ballet the company has not performed in more than 20 years.Tickets for Dance Theatre… [more details]

Other Events

Friday Night Live Music - Fri Nov 14 5:00 pm

Lake Forest Golf Club | Ellsworth Food & Spirits

Every Friday at 5:00PM! Now indoors! - Happy Hour 3PM to 8:00PM!Kick off your Friday with live music featuring the smooth sounds of the Louis Johnson on piano, David Stearns, member of the Laith Al-Saadi Trio, on bass - music starts at 5:00PM. A perfect evening for couples, friends and families looking for a cozy venue with delicious food, craft cocktails, fire tables (weather permitting), game boards and more. Now extended Happy Hour from 3:00PM to 8:00PM!Appetizers, dinner and drinks! Check… [more details]

Not Your Average Art Show! - Fri Nov 14 5:00 pm

Ann Arbor

November 14 - 16, 2025. Reception Fri: 5-8pm , Sat & Sun 10-3. Nineteen incredible local award winning artists selling their works. Watercolor, Pastels, Encaustic, Oil, Wood Prints, Jewelry, Sculpture, Mixed Media. Meet the artists: Janet Alford, Rose Bradley, Pat Cheal, Cheryl Boc-Chidester Sue Craig, Pamela Day, Sandra Difazio, Michael Dority, Dennis Gordon, Tina Hotchkiss, Anne Kornow, Jill, McGinn, Nancy Murray, Toni Oliverio, Deborah Pearson, Jeff Slater, Connie Stover, Diane Telian, … [more details]

SHS Fall Play - Little Women - Fri Nov 14 7:30 pm

Saline High School Auditorium

7:30pmTickets are $10 each. Group ticket sales online only. https://www.vancoevents.com/us/DJJILittle Women is a coming-of-age story written by American novelist Louisa May Alcott. The story follows the lives of the four March sisters—Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy—and details their passage from childhood to womanhood. The action takes place during the civil war period and explores their intimate family relationships, as well as their interactions with the larger world and its challenges as they become… [more details]

SASC Bag & Jewelry Sale Fundraiser - Sat Nov 15 9:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Come shop for new-to-you items you can use or repurpose! All proceeds benefit SASC programming and our scholarship fund.SASC members can shop early on Friday, November 14, 1-3pm. [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Nov 15 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Please note that our location has changed to the Liberty School, 7265 N Ann Arbor St, where we will be until the end of April 2026!Were you there when we found a golden ticket?!? One of our lucky marketgoers bought a chocolate bar for the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce's fundraiser for the Holiday Parade! A golden ticket gives you the privilege of picking one of our Saline elementary students "Junior Grand Marshals" for the parade. So exciting!! The Chamber will be with us every week in… [more details]

Disability Network Harvest Gathering - Sat Nov 15 11:00 am

Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston

Savor the autumn atmosphere with friends at Disability Network. Join us for free food and beverages, take in colorful conversation, and enjoy live entertainment— including DNWML’s own Theatre Be!

Stick around for our Holiday Market, where you’ll be able to purchase unique holiday gifts while supporting local disabled artists.

Did you attend our July ADA Celebration and contribute to our collaborative mural? Come see the official unveiling of the finished artwork during Harvest Gathering!… [more details]

Disability Network Holiday Markets - Sat Nov 15 1:00 pm

Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston

Disability Network Holiday Markets

Market Day OneSaturday, November 151:00-4:00pmDuring/Following Harvest Gathering

Market Day TwoSaturday, December 61:00-4:00pm

LocationDisability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston3941 Research Park Dr | Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Join us for the third year of our Holiday Markets: support local artists with disabilities AND get your holiday shopping wrapped up!

Free refreshments. Gift wrapping available at December market.

$5 suggested entry donation… [more details]

SHS Fall Play - Little Women - Sat Nov 15 7:30 pm

Saline High School

7:30pmTickets are $10 each. Group sales are online only.

SHS Fall Play - Little Women - Sun Nov 16 2:00 pm

Saline High School

7:30pmTickets are $10 each. Group sales are online only.

Dance Theatre of Harlem at the Detroit Opera House - Sun Nov 16 2:30 pm

Dance Theatre of Harlem, a leading dance institution of unparalleled global acclaim, will return to the Detroit Opera House on November 15 and 16, 2025

