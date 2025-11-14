Saline's Football Foes Stir Up Ghosts of the 2010s

Saline takes on Cass Tech in the Regional game at Hornet Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.

If the past is any indication, it's going to be a game to remember.

In the 2010s, perhaps no team offered the kind of competition that would define Hornet football of that era.

Saline and Cass Tech played three times - with Saline winning once and Cass Tech taking two.

2012

Saline had beaten Bedford and Pioneer to win the district for the first time since 2006 and the second time ever. The Hornets had a new coach in Joe Palka and new QB in his son Tyler Palka. Firebreathing quarterback chasers like Caleb Ashby started talking about the state championship in game one. The team bought in. And they made the big time. They played an iconic football school in Detroit Cass Tech. Gage Hammond, who'd had a punt return featured on ESPN, kicked two field goals for the Hornets and Tyler Palka ran for a touchdown. Saline got within three points but couldn't get over the hump. Cass Tech won 21-14, but the Hornets showed they could hang with the big dogs.

Colin Payne hits Michigan-bound Mike Webber.

2014

Saline went 5-0 to win the SEC Red. They beat Monroe to win the district. They bested Canton to win the region. Next was Cass Tech in the semifinal at Troy. In frigid temperatures at Troy, the Hornets pulled off a stunning upset, beating a Cass Tech team loaded with kids going to the NCAA.

There were so many big moments during the game, but among the moments that stood out was DE Colin Payne hammering Michigan commit Mike Webber before the end of the first half.

One of the biggest plays was Steven Slattery's pick-six.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQahzX--TZs -->

#7 Saline beat #2 Cass Tech, 30-15 to advance to the state championship game for the first, and so far, only time.

QB Josh Jackson fires a pass with snow in the background at Troy Athens in 2014.

There were so many big names. Josh Jackson. Kevin Gross. Colin Payne. Trent Theisen. Chris Terech. Grant Ellis. Jeb Palka. Cam Cole. Tyrone Miller. Bryce Wolma. Chris Mercer. Brandon Baldus. Sean O'Keefe, Stephen Slattery, Cal Criner.

To date, they've got to be the all-time Hornet team.

Connor Hibbard runs for a touchdown vs Cass Tech in 2016.

2016

Every two years, it seemed, it was a date. Saline vs Cass Tech in a big game. After beating Canton in the district final, Saline faced Cass Tech in the regional at Hornet Stadium. The two teams turned in one of the best games Hornet Stadium ever saw, with Cass Tech winning, 43-42.

Current QB coach Zach Schwartzenberger was the Hornet QB. He loved throwing to Bryce Wolman and Jeb Palka. Connor Hibbard ran wild behind linemen like Caleb Ruefner, Zach Drevno and Dmiti Douglas. Sean O'Keefe and Nathan Powers were big men on the D-Line. CJ Gildersleeve and Tyler Plocki were mean linebackers. Robbie Felton was lightning quick in the secondary.

Behind probably the greatest running back performance in the last 15 years, by Hibbard, Saline had taken a 42-35 lead late in the third. Cass Tech scored a touchdown and then added a two-point run to take the 43-42 lead, which they held.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTIGptWDJ14 -->

FRIDAY NIGHT

It's been nearly a decade since these teams have played.

Cass Tech is coming in as loaded as ever. They are ranked 21st in the COUNTRY. C.J. Sadeler (UNC) caught three passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns and then returned a kick for another TD in the district game. He's considered by many to be the best recruit in the state. Cass Tech has a big OT named Khalief Canty Jr. The 6'5 310 OT has committed to Missouri. 6'2 Safety Marcus Jennings is headed to Pittsburgh.

Saline Standouts

It's cool enough to see these guys every week - and sometimes in other sports, too.

Lincoln Keyes is a 6'6, 245 TE committed to Georgia. He's ranked as the fourth-best 26 recruit in the state. But the most awesome thing I've seen from Keyes was him finishing the 4 by 100 at the SEC Red meet. When a guy that big is moving that fast, it's something else.

Isaiah Harris is a 6'2 205 DE going to Miami of Ohio. One of the great things about Harris is he's got that baby face when he's happy to talk about something he loves. But on the field, he and DE Allen Saidov are killers.

Tommy Carr is his own man at QB. He's such a pro. Not many highs and lows. He doesn't show much emotion and he's always so thoughtful with his answers. He's quick to shoulder responsibility and praise his teammates. He lofts a great ball, but he's such a smooth and quick runner too.

James Rush, a defensive back and running back headed for Princeton, saw his season end with an injury. A fierce competitor on the field and a gentleman off. It's such a shame he won't be playing.

Other key Hornets, like WR Austin Abbate, have also been knocked out for the season.

We've watched Patrick Williams turn the corner and become an impact guy at CB. Nolan Klein, back from injury, is an all-around playmaker who makes an impact on both sides of the ball. Bryce Barbarino, LB and RB, can blow up a game. Carson Cherry is showing some of that Connor Hibbard elusiveness and explosiveness. Jack Bersude, Wyatt McPherson, Ryan Bondy, Ian Theisen, Louis Esposito, Eli Johnson, Vincenzo Gottfried.... this is their chance to go down as an all-time team - with names to be remembered 10, 25 and 40 years from now.

Shared opponents

Saline defeated Bedford 51-0. Cass Tech beat Bedford 61-0. Cass Tech got here by beating Northville, 46-3, and Fordson, 48-8.

The Winner

The winner fo the Saline-Cass Tech will play the winner of the Rochester Adams-Romeo game in the semifinal.

