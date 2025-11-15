FOOTBALL: Cass Tech Defeats Saline in Regional

A great collection of some of Michigan's most talented high school football players competed at Hornet Stadium as Cass Tech took on Saline in the MHSAA Regional on Friday.

They put on quite a show. Unfortunately for the Hornets, the best of the bunch, Cass Tech senior Corey Sadler Jr., put on the biggest show of all, scoring four touchdowns as Cass Tech defeated Saline, 42-28.

Saline had gotten to within seven points early in the fourth and got the ball back, down by 14, with three minutes left, but couldn't close the gap.

Saline finishes 10-2 overall in a season in which they were SEC Red champs and district champs.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkiyM_bJidk -->

"We played a really tough team from Cass Tech. We knew we had to play a perfect game and we didn't play a perfect game," Saline coach Kyle Short said. "I'm proud of the way the guys played, proud of the way they battled, proud of the way they handled themselves the entire season. I can't say enough good things about this group of seniors."

The seniors, led by Tommy Carr, Lincoln Keyes, Isaiah Harris and James Rush, led the Hornets to their first district title since 2020.

Early in Friday's game, it seemed like it might be a slugfest.

Saline started with poor field position, went nowhere, and a short punt gave the Technicians great field position at the Saline 34. Isaiah Harris and Jericoh Powe had stops and Cass Tech faced 4th-and-11 but converted. Moments later, Cass Tech converted a 3rd-and-9 with a touchdown pass to Sadler, the #1 ranked player in his class, and the Technicians led 7-0.

Saline answered right away, starting with a good punt return by Cruz Hanson. Then Nolan Klein's run burst for 16 yards. On the next play, Carr connected with Carson Cherry, who caught the ball near the Saline sideline and busted to the middle and went the distance for a 42-yard TD. Kevin Huber's kick made it 7-7.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1989488184070222062 -->

Cass Tech was putting together a strong drive when Gabe Iadiapaolo hit the ball carrier and Klein picked up a loose ball. Saline took over at its 29. But the drive didn't go very far and Huber punted for the Hornets from midfield

The Technicians took the lead with a bit of luck. On 3rd-and-8, Iadipaolo got his hands on a ball but Sadler still caught it, and then he was off to the races. Cass Tech led 14-7.

Once again, Saline answered immediately. Again, it started with a strong return by Hanson, who returned the kicoff to the 45. After a penalty, it was 1st-and-5 from the 50. Carr threw a quick hitter to Hanson toward the sideline. He caught the ball and then he angled toward the middle. Cass Tech couldn't bring him down until he was in the end zone.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1989493140332712045 -->

The game was tied at 14.

The Saline defense came up with a big series, stopping the Technicians, who punted the ball away. The offense couldn't capitalize. Carr tried to connect with Keyes, but Sadler jumped the route, intercepted the pass and ran it back for the score. Cass Tech led 21-14.

This time, Saline didn't have an immediate answer. The Hornet drive started at the 20. It looked like Carr had rushed for a first down on 3rd-and-6, but the Hornets were called for holding. Saline punted from the 24.

The Technicians started their next drive at the Saline 47 and they made the Hornets pay. Deralle Lamb rushed for a five-yard touchdown. Cass Tech led 28-14 and took the lead into the dressing room at halftime.

Saline needed to stop Cass Tech to start the second half, and they did not. A long drive, mostly on the ground, ended with a three-yard TD run by Julius Taylor. Cass Tech led 35-14.

The game was slipping away from the Hornets. But they weren't done.

Saline's next drive began at its 42. They moved up the field on a pass to Klein and a couple of runs by Cherry. Cherry ran the Hornets down to the 10. The Hornets brought the big package out for 3rd-and-goal, with Bryce Barbarino, Harris and Jack Bersuder lining up on offense. But the Hornets were called for false start.

Facing 3rd-and-goal from the seven, Short opted for trickery. After the snap, Carr handed off to Brady Baldwin, who was zooming to the right. But he reversed to Hanson, zooming left. And then Hanson passed to a wide-open Carr in the end zone.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1989511425375527363 -->

Saline was down 35-21.

Huber lined up and kicked off. The ball was deflected by a Technician, and Brady Clark won the battle for the loose ball. The Hornets took over at Cass Tech 49.

Carr threw to Keyes for a 26-yard gain. But the drive stalled.

On 4th-and-13, Carr connected with Hanson inside the one-yard line.

On the next play, Barbarino rushed in.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1989514124876026198 -->

Saline was down 35-28 early in the fourth.

Cass Tech's next drive began with several runs by Taylor. The Technicians were at the 33 with a first down. The next two plays went nowhere. But on 3rd-and-10, Donald Dabron tossed a short pass to Sadler, who took care of the rest, for a 33-yard TD up the middle.

Cass Tech led 42-28.

The Hornets got the ball back three times but couldn't score.

There are many talented Hornets returning. Carson Cherry, Bryce Barbarino, Cruz Hanson and Jerichoh Powe were just some of the juniors whose fingerprints are all over the this football season. But Hornets are graduating a very talented senior class.

"This entire senior class, top to bottom, they are not going to be easily replaced. Every year in high school football team, it's a brand new team and brand new story," coach Short said. "So I want to enjoy this last little bit with the seniors and celebrate them with the banquet. And then, we'll start looking at what we've got to do to replace in fill in the next guys."

