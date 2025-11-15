Residents Told to Leave Thorncrest Invited to Event at City Hall Saturday

The City of Saline, together with Washtenaw County and a wide network of community partners, will host “Navigating Home: A Community Connect Event for Next Steps” on Saturday, November 15, from 1 – 3 p.m. at Saline City Hall. The event is designed to support residents of Thorncrest Apartments following recent non-renewal notices issued by the property owner. This drop-in resource session brings multiple agencies together under one roof, offering residents direct access to housing navigators, legal advocates, financial-assistance providers, mental-health support, faith partners and community organizations.

Participation is completely voluntary, and attendees may choose how much or how little information to share. Residents are encouraged—but never required—to bring any notices they have received from the property, as this may help partner organizations provide accurate guidance and support.

“Our goal is to create a calm, respectful environment where residents feel supported and can access clear next steps,” said Deputy City Manager Elle Cole. “We will have an entire team of partners available to help families navigate this transition.”

To ensure all residents can participate, the City is offering free transportation through People’s Express:

Pick-up Time: 12:45 p.m.

Return Service: Runs until 3:15 p.m.

Transportation is available to all Thorncrest residents wishing to attend.





Event Partners

This event is supported by a broad coalition of local and regional organizations, including:

Washtenaw County Office of Community & Economic Development

Washtenaw County Equity Office

Ann Arbor Community Foundation

City of Saline

First Presbyterian Church of Saline

Saline Area Social Services

Saline Area Schools

The Dispute Resolution Center

People’s Express

Child Care Network – Southeast Resource Center

Legal Services of South Central Michigan

Ann Arbor Housing Commission

Avalon Housing

Residents with questions may contact permits@salinemi.gov.

