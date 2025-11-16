IBM Engineer Neil Savage, Husband and Father, Loved All Things Nautical

Neil Saxton Savage Jr., 84, of Saline, Michigan passed away at St. Joseph Mercy in Ann Arbor, Sunday, November 9, 2025. Neil was born in Colbert County, Alabama, the son of Neil Savage Sr. and Josephine Ettinger. He is survived by his wife Jean (Brush), son Patrick (April) Savage, a brother, John (Midge) Savage, nephew Jay (Tara) Savage, and grandchildren Evan (Rachael) Fischbach, Colwyn Fischbach, Jackson Savage, and Scarlett Savage. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kathryn (Dirk) Fischbach.

Neil graduated from Dearborn High School before attending the University of Michigan, earning a bachelor of science degree in physics in 1963.

Neil worked for IBM his entire career as a Customer Engineer, becoming a leading troubleshooter and repair technician for their mainframe computer installations throughout the Midwest, with notable customers University of Michigan, Northern Telecom, and Ford Motor Company.

He was also active in the Coast Guard Auxiliary, serving as a flotilla staff officer in several capacities. His love of all things nautical was expressed not only through his CGA service and encyclopedic knowledge of sailing vessels and ships, but also through his handcrafting of a 27-foot sailboat, The TGIF, which was enjoyed by family and friends in its home waters around Drummond Island on Lake Huron in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The Island cottage, built by Neil's grandfather and completely renovated by Neil, has been a vacation home for the family since the 1920s and Neil loved sharing his knowledge of the Island's history, and its flora, and fauna. He was renowned for his expertise in locating remnants of the British occupation of the Island's South shore area after the War of 1812. He served as president of the Old Fort Drummond Association and remained active in its efforts until his death. Neil spent a rewarding work weekend at the cottage with his family earlier this fall.

A talented craftsman, Neil built cabinetry for his homes and those of his children, as well as becoming an outstanding maker of fine bamboo fly rods. He enjoyed fishing and also was proficient with sporting arms and pistols.

A fan of both historical fiction and classic works, Neil read and reread the entire collection of books at the cottage, as well as maintaining an impressive home library. He was conversant in a wide range of subjects, and his expertise was sought by family, friends and colleagues.

Faith was a cornerstone of Neil's life and he was a founding member of Holy Faith Church in Saline, MI, serving a term as senior warden, as well as working on several committees and projects. He was an active congregant, participating in weekly services and other faith activities.

A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Faith Church, 6299 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd, Saline, MI on Sunday, November 23, 2025 at 2:00 P.M. The Rev. Andrea Martin will be officiating the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be made to Holy Faith Church.

To leave a memory you have of Neil, to sign his guestbook, or for more information, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline.

