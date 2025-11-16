Saline Teacher Jerry Jordan, Mother of 2, Loved to Travel, Volunteer

Jeraldine Joyce Taylor (Jerry Jordan) went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Jerry was born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania on September 15, 1932, moving to Michigan when she was six months old.

Jerry was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, Ronald Taylor; her youngest son, David Taylor; her parents; her siblings, Leslie Jordan, Margaret Jordan, Jean Scruggs, Jane Raus, Judy Braun, Jo Scruggs and Jim Jordan; and her oldest son, Douglas Taylor’s, wife, Sally.

She is survived by her sons, Douglas and Richard Taylor; Richard’s wife, Liz, Douglas’ children Daniel and Scott Taylor; Daniel’s wife, Anastasia Taylor; Scott’s fiancée, Jennifer Kallenbach; Richard’s children, John Taylor and Jessica Orsak; Jessica’s husband, Shannon Orsak; and her great-grandsons, Anton and Lukas Taylor.

Jerry loved her profession of teaching. She taught first grade for two and a half years in Allen Park, Michigan, before retiring to raise her children. She then returned to teaching when she was forty-three years old, this time in her hometown of Saline. She taught first and second grades for twenty-one years. Jerry also enjoyed teaching children about Jesus in Sunday School, Daily Vacation Bible School and her Wednesday evening bible class at Fellowship Baptist Church in Saline.

Jerry also enjoyed traveling both inside and outside the United States with her husband, Ron, or friends. She liked bowling, playing tennis (which she did into her late 80’s), volleyball, playing cards with friends and playing the piano. She volunteered at the Saline Library bookshop and at the Saline Rehab Center.

Jerry was very blessed to live a long and full life and will be very missed by all of her many friends and family.

Burial will take place privately at Oakwood Cemetery, Saline. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a date in the future and this website will be updated to reflect those details.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged in Jerry’s name to: Milan Baptist Church, 31 Ferman St, Milan, MI 48160 or the Humane Society of Huron Valley, 3100 Cherry Hill Rd., Ann Arbor, MI 48105.

To leave a memory you have of Jerry or to sign her online guestbook, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline.

More News from Saline