Bowling: Saline Varsity Defeats Ann Arbor

Saline's varsity bowling teams each won their season-opening matches Monday at Station 300.

The girls opened with a 30-0 drubbing of their opponents from Ann Arbor.

Coach Jeff Rishel noted the performance of Makayla Shelton.

"Makayla Shelton bowled a nice game of 194 today," he said.

The boys won their match over Ann Arbor, 28-2.

See our photos here: Bowling Saline vs Ann Arbor 12/1/25 - thesalinepost

