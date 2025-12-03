12-03-2025 1:12am
Bowling: Saline Varsity Defeats Ann Arbor
Saline's varsity bowling teams each won their season-opening matches Monday at Station 300.
The girls opened with a 30-0 drubbing of their opponents from Ann Arbor.
Coach Jeff Rishel noted the performance of Makayla Shelton.
"Makayla Shelton bowled a nice game of 194 today," he said.
The boys won their match over Ann Arbor, 28-2.
See our photos here: Bowling Saline vs Ann Arbor 12/1/25 - thesalinepost
