US-23 Will Have Lane Closures to Remove Rumble Strips

Northbound and southbound US-23 will have two lanes closed at Joy Road in Washtenaw County to remove rumble strips:

7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, Northbound US-23 will have two lanes closed at Joy Road.

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, Southbound US-23 will have two lanes closed at Joy Road.

