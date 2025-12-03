12-03-2025 1:20am
US-23 Will Have Lane Closures to Remove Rumble Strips
Northbound and southbound US-23 will have two lanes closed at Joy Road in Washtenaw County to remove rumble strips:
7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, Northbound US-23 will have two lanes closed at Joy Road.
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, Southbound US-23 will have two lanes closed at Joy Road.
