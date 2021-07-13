Art for All Ages: Whitepine Studios Opens in Downtown Saline With Grand Opening on July 15

A new studio and art gallery is opening in downtown Saline. Whitepine Studios, located at 141 E. Michigan Avenue, will host its grand opening on July 15 from 10am to 8pm, with activities planned throughout the day.

Kaili Dence, creative director, is a graduate of University of Michigan School of Art and Design, and has been teaching art to all ages, from children and teens to adults and senior citizens. She encourages participants to explore their creativity through various art materials, focusing on the process rather than the end product.

“Kaili was inspired to open Whitepine Studios out of her love of teaching and passion for the arts,” said Joanne Dence, managing director. “Whitepine Studios is the perfect forum for her to share her creativity and infectious positivity with artists of all ages.”

Prior to opening in the new location, Dence had been offering a mobile studio that brought art projects to various businesses, homes, and senior living communities, as well as private parties and daycares in the area.

“This was a wonderful opportunity during COVID for folks to be able to create in a safe environment,” Dence said. “We will continue to offer this option as it has been extremely well received.”

When the opportunity for a studio downtown presented itself, the Dence family decided to open in a permanent location. They felt that their vision would be best served in the vibrant and growing downtown, where diners and shoppers could stop in to browse the gallery.

“Kaili and the management team thought Saline’s history and reputation for support of the arts would make it the perfect place to open her studio. We believe the timing was perfect for establishing a place in Saline and the surrounding communities to come together and create in a fun, positive and collaborative atmosphere.”

Workshops and mini-camps will be offered for all ages throughout the summer. The studio will also be partnering with local businesses and downtown restaurants to offer painting parties. In the future, the studio hopes to host birthday parties and private events.

The downtown space will also serve as a gallery for local artists to exhibit and sell their work. The grand opening will begin with the Saline Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony, and will feature the art of Hellen Bennett and Claudia Selene. Visitors can meet the Whitepines team, enjoy food and beverages from Dan’s Downtown Tavern and Baker’s Nook, and enter to win a free class. Art activities for children will also be available.

For more information, visit: whitepinestudios.org