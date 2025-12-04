What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Dec 5 - Sunday, Dec 7

This is the busiest, most festive weekend of the year in Saline.

...

17 things to do this weekend: Friday, Dec 5 - Sunday, Dec 7

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Saline Area Players presents A Seussified Christmas Carol - Fri Dec 5 7:00 pm

The Well Church

A mixture of old and new, A Seussified Christmas Carol takes the centuries-old story by Charles Dickens, presenting it in fun rhyme similar to that of Dr. Seuss. Tickets at the door or in advance at Salineareaplayers.org. $10 (children seated on the floor); $12 for seniors and children/students through age 17 (on seats); $15 for adults. [more details]

Cocoa Crawl - Sat Dec 6 12:00 pm

Downtown Saline

Celebrate the magic of the season with the Saline Main Street's 5th annual Cocoa Crawl on Friday, December 6, from noon–6 pm! Sip warm cocoa, savor sweet treats, and explore the local shops offering samples and special deals. Collect stamps on your passport for a chance to win a grand prize basket, then stay downtown for the Tree Lighting at 5 pm and the 50th Annual Holiday Parade at 6 pm. It’s the perfect day to make memories, shop local, and kick off your holiday season in style. [more details]

Disability Network Holiday Markets - Sat Dec 6 1:00 pm

Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston

Disability Network Holiday Markets

Market Day OneSaturday, November 151:00-4:00pmDuring/Following Harvest Gathering

Market Day TwoSaturday, December 61:00-4:00pm

LocationDisability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston3941 Research Park Dr | Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Join us for the third year of our Holiday Markets: support local artists with disabilities AND get your holiday shopping wrapped up!

Free refreshments. Gift wrapping available at December market.

$5 suggested entry donation… [more details]

Saline Area Players presents A Seussified Christmas Carol - Sat Dec 6 2:00 pm

The Well Church

A mixture of old and new, A Seussified Christmas Carol takes the centuries-old story by Charles Dickens, presenting it in fun rhyme similar to that of Dr. Seuss. Tickets at the door or in advance at Salineareaplayers.org. $10 (children seated on the floor); $12 for seniors and children/students through age 17 (on seats); $15 for adults. [more details]

Christmas at the Farm - Sun Dec 7 12:00 pm

Rentschler Farm

Christmas at the FarmStep into holiday magic at Rentschler Farm! Meet Santa & Mrs. Claus for photos, enjoy refreshments, and soak in old-fashioned Christmas cheer. Hosted by the Saline Area Historical Society.This free family friendly event is Sunday, December 7th from 12pm - 3pm. [more details]

Saline Area Players presents A Seussified Christmas Carol - Sun Dec 7 2:00 pm

The Well Church

A mixture of old and new, A Seussified Christmas Carol takes the centuries-old story by Charles Dickens, presenting it in fun rhyme similar to that of Dr. Seuss. Tickets at the door or in advance at Salineareaplayers.org. $10 (children seated on the floor); $12 for seniors and children/students through age 17 (on seats); $15 for adults. [more details]

A Holiday Concert - Sun Dec 7 3:00 pm

Saline Middle School

Saline New Horizons Band Presents A Holiday ConcertFREE ADMISSION [more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Dec 5 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

Varsity Blues Performing Arts presents Descendants the Musical - Fri Dec 5 7:00 pm

Saline High School Auditorium

Varsity Blues Performing Arts is a three-cast show choir entertaining crowds with productions each July and December. Visit www.varsitybluesperformingarts.com for tickets and more information!

[more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Dec 6 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

This week we will have the Saline Area Senior Center in the Info Area, promoting their programs and signing up seniors! The treasure hunt object will be the Gingerbread Man!

Join us every Saturday, from 9am-1pm at the Saline Liberty School, 7265 N Ann Arbor St, for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, fish, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams and high-quality crafts that the area has to offer! [more details]

Holiday Sales at Whitepine Studios-Cocoa Crawl - Sat Dec 6 12:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Join Whitepine Studios during the 5th Annual Cocoa Crawl for a festive Holiday Arts & Crafts Sale! Shop unique, handmade gifts from local artists and makers—just in time for your holiday giving. You’ll find pottery, crocheted treasures, prints, cards, watercolors, alcohol inks, and so much more!We’ll be serving a free chocolate treat, hosting fun raffles for art classes, and celebrating creativity all afternoon.📅 Saturday, 12:00–5:00 pm📍 Whitepine StudiosAnd don’t head home too soon… the 50th… [more details]

Holiday Watercolor Cards Workshop - Sat Dec 6 1:00 pm

Salt Valley Arts Studio Space

Paint Your Own Winter Wonderland

Take home 4 beginner-friendly watercolor cards celebrating winter scenes, seasonal colors, and simple techniques. All supplies included.

$29.

Limited to 7 students.

Register on our website at https://www.saltvalleyarts.org/shop-1 [more details]

Meet Santa at MilkShake Factory - Sat Dec 6 2:00 pm

MilkShake Factory

Bring your camera, your family, and your sweetest smiles—rumor has it that Santa’s upgrading to milkshakes this year. And he’s hosting giveaways and activities, too!Free - no appointment or purchase necessary.Saturday, Dec 6, from 2-5pm [more details]

Holiday Tree Lighting - Sat Dec 6 5:00 pm

Downtown Saline

Join in the festivities for carols, led by the Saline High School choirs, and perhaps dancing, too, as the community rings in the season and lights the holiday tree. [more details]

Merry Mile - Sat Dec 6 5:30 pm

Downtown Saline

The Friends of Saline Cross Country and Ann Arbor Running Company present the Merry Mile - a 1 mile race/run on Michigan Avenue in downtown Saline.The race will start at 5:00pm and will be completed no later than 5:30pm to assure that the holiday parade can start on time. This is a great run for adults and children and is a great entry level race for beginning runners as well as a competitive event for seasoned athletes.

Kids under 10 running with a paid adult will run for free (and still… [more details]

Holiday Parade - Sat Dec 6 6:00 pm

Downtown Saline

The SACC Annual Holiday Parade has lots of lights, music & entertainment including a visit by Santa! People from all over the area line the streets of downtown Saline for this holiday favorite. With more than 100 parade participants from animals, dancers & musicians, and even a hot air balloon, there is something there for everyone to enjoy!

[more details]

Varsity Blues Performing Arts presents

Descendants the Musical - Sat Dec 6 7:00 pm

Saline High School

Visit www.varsitybluesperformingarts.com for tickets and more information! [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline