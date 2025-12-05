2nd Annual A2 Invitational Carpentry Competition Dec. 11

Now in its second year, the A2 Invitational Carpentry Competition has picked up momentum as the only event of its kind in Washtenaw County. The competition allows high school students in Ann Arbor, Saline, Dexter, Milan, and the vicinity to find career opportunities to learn valuable skills in an industry in desperate need for talent - home building. This competition serves as an important step to earning more respect for the skilled trade professions by younger generations.

On Thursday, December 11, 2025, the Ann Arbor Student Building Industry Program (AASBIP) will host this event at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. This judged event will run from 8am to 3pm.

The event, spearheaded by AASBIP Lead Instructor Mark Valchine II, will help the students prepare for the prestigious annual SkillsUSA Competition. Several of the program’s students plan on competing for Regional, State, and hopefully National recognition at the SkillsUSA Carpentry Competition in spring of 2026.

Photo courtesy of the BRAG Ann Arbor Foundation

Skills USA offers medals, scholarships, tool prizes, and even apprenticeships and job offers from firms in attendance. Students value the opportunity as a confidence builder and source of pride and motivation to succeed and pursue greater knowledge and skills.

The Skills USA contest includes:

• Framing walls (wood and/or steel studs)

• Cutting and installing rafters, gable end overhangs, fascia board and soffits, sheathing and/or exterior siding and trim

• Stair construction

Competitors will be judged on accuracy, ability to read and interpret blueprints, workmanship, safety, and the proper use of tools, equipment, and materials.

A broader goal for the AASBIP is to provide pathways to careers in the home building industry. Surveys show a significant interest by "Gen Z" in skilled trade careers, offering higher paying wages, less educational costs up-front, and less vulnerability to emerging AI displacement. (The computer isn't going to dig a foundation or frame a house any time soon!)

Home building activity is increasing in Michigan. The HBA of Michigan recently reported a nearly 4% increase in new home building permits in 2025, well above the national average. This means more work is out there, and more homes for workers are being built.

Photo courtesy of the BRAG Ann Arbor Foundation

About 30 students from Ann Arbor’s High Schools graduate from the AASBIP every year. This year, “Team 56” is hard at work on the largest home ever constructed by a high school building program.

The Ann Arbor Student Building Industry Program was founded in 1970, and builds a new home every year. This is a program endorsed and overseen by the Ann Arbor Public Schools Board, and administered by the AASBIP volunteer Board of Directors.

The Ann Arbor Student Building Industry Program is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit. (ID#38-2495018)

Sponsors of the A2 Invitational:

Washtenaw Farm Council GroundsCarter LumberIdeal ConstructionForward Design Build RemodelKapnik InsuranceWashtenaw DairyWalbridge

Ann Arbor Tees

Lowe's

DeWalt And many other local businesses that donated tools as prizes for the students.

Photo courtesy of the Ann Arbor Student Building Industry Program

