Washtenaw Road Work Schedule

Here is a list of local road work scheduled in Washtenaw County from Dec. 8-14. All work is subject to change due to weather or other circumstances.

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline Ann Arbor NB/SB US-23 at Earhart Rd Nighttime road closure Dec. 8 County-wide Various County Roads Intermittent lane restrictions Nov. 1 - Dec. 31 (extended) County-wide Various County Roads No impact to traffic Nov. 10 - Dec. 18 (extended) Lima Dexter-Chelsea Rd between Island Lake Rd and Dancer Rd Lane restrictions Sept. 15 - Jan. 15 Pittsfield Various Secondary (Subdivision) Roads Intermittent lane restrictions Dec. 8 - 22 Pittsfield, Ypsilanti Packard Rd between US-23 and Cross St Intermittent lane restrictions May - Dec. 31 Salem 6 Mile Rd between Currie Rd and Chubb Rd Road closure Sept. 9 - Dec. 12 (extended) Salem Dickerson Rd between South St and 6 Mile Rd Road closure Sept. 15 - Dec.12 (extended) Saline Michigan Ave between Willow Rd and Case Rd Daytime lane closure Dec. 1 - 20 Sharon Grass Lake Rd between Sylvan Rd and M-52 Daytime road closure Dec. 2 - 12 (extended) Ypsilanti Various Secondary (Subdivision) Roads Intermittent lane restrictions Dec. 8 - 22

