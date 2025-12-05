Washtenaw Road Work Schedule
Here is a list of local road work scheduled in Washtenaw County from Dec. 8-14. All work is subject to change due to weather or other circumstances.
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|NB/SB US-23 at Earhart Rd
|Nighttime road closure
|Dec. 8
|County-wide
|Various County Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Nov. 1 - Dec. 31 (extended)
|County-wide
|Various County Roads
|No impact to traffic
|Nov. 10 - Dec. 18 (extended)
|Lima
|Dexter-Chelsea Rd between Island Lake Rd and Dancer Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 15 - Jan. 15
|Pittsfield
|Various Secondary (Subdivision) Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Dec. 8 - 22
|Pittsfield, Ypsilanti
|Packard Rd between US-23 and Cross St
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May - Dec. 31
|Salem
|6 Mile Rd between Currie Rd and Chubb Rd
|Road closure
|Sept. 9 - Dec. 12 (extended)
|Salem
|Dickerson Rd between South St and 6 Mile Rd
|Road closure
|Sept. 15 - Dec.12 (extended)
|Saline
|Michigan Ave between Willow Rd and Case Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Dec. 1 - 20
|Sharon
|Grass Lake Rd between Sylvan Rd and M-52
|Daytime road closure
|Dec. 2 - 12 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Various Secondary (Subdivision) Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Dec. 8 - 22
