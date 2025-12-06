SPORTS: Hockey, Basketball Teams Take Losses

Saline's varsity hockey team suffered its second loss of the season, falling to Northville, 6-0.

Saline fell to 6-2. The Hornets play Skline at 5 p.m., Saturday at the Arctic Coliseum in Chelsea.

Hornets Fall at Salem

Saline fell to Salem, 71-62, on the road Friday. Saline fell to 1-1. Saline visits South Lyon Tuesday at 7 p.m. They're home at 7 p.m., Friday to Huron.

