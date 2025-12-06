SPORTS: Hockey, Basketball Teams Take Losses
Saline's varsity hockey team suffered its second loss of the season, falling to Northville, 6-0.
Saline fell to 6-2. The Hornets play Skline at 5 p.m., Saturday at the Arctic Coliseum in Chelsea.
Hornets Fall at Salem
Saline fell to Salem, 71-62, on the road Friday. Saline fell to 1-1. Saline visits South Lyon Tuesday at 7 p.m. They're home at 7 p.m., Friday to Huron.
More News from Saline
- Gov. Whitmer, AG Nessel Submit Opposing Comments on Hearing for DTE Contract With Data Center Two of Michigan's most powerful women are on opposite sides of DTE's request to fast-track a contract with Related Digital for a $7 billion, 1.4 Gigawatt data center.
- Washtenaw Road Work Schedule Here is a list of local road work scheduled in Washtenaw County from Dec. 8-14.