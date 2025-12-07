Saline Glows with Holiday Activity

Saturday was likely the most festive day on your Saline calendar.

Early in the day, shoppers visited downtown for specials, treats and prizes in Saline Main Street's Cocoa Crawl.

At 5 p.m., with Michigan Avenue closed, the Tree Lighting ceremony began at the four corners.

One of the highlights of the tree lighting ceremony was Dance Alliance's sneak peek of The Nutcracker.

Around 5:20, Miss Saline Madylin Marshall and runner-up Sophie Zadvinskis joined Wally and Cindy Macneil, owner of Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack and Grand Marshals of the Holiday Parade, to light the town's Holiday Tree.

The tree lighting also doubled as the start of the Merry Mile, a one-mile run up and down Michigan Avenue benefitting Saline Cross Country.

They ran quickly.

And then it was time for the parade, emceed by Annhert Kreitz and Lucy Ann Lance, who've become the voice of downtown Saline in recent years.

The crowd filled in on Michigan Avenue as hundreds of their friends and neighbors paraded by.

The parade ended when Santa and his special guest, Brooks Zimmerman, stopped at the four corners, where Mayor Marl gave them a key to the city.

"Santa, that's for you," Marl said, handing over the key. "Thank you for being in Saline. You are welcome here any time, my friend."

Santa has double checked his list, it appears Saline's children have been nice.

"The finest children in the world are here," he said. "I'll be back soon to see all of you and bring presents."

