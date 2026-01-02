Saline Considers $710,000 Body-Worn Camera Contract for Police

Saline City Council meets Monday night. Here's what's on the agenda.

Swearing In

Jenn Harmount, Jim Dell'Orco and Tramaine Halsch will be sworn in to Saline City Council. They were the top three vote-getters in the November election.

State of the City

Mayor Brian Marl will give a State of the City address. The Saline Post intends to broadcast a live stream of the address. In addition, the Saline Post will ask Mayor Marl about the address during an interview streamed at 1 p.m., Wednesday.

Nicole Rice Picked as Mayor Pro Tem

Marl has recommended Councillor Nicole Rice as Mayor Pro Tem. Councillor Janet Dillon had the job last year. In addition, Councillor Harmount is recommended as Presiding Officer, meaning she would act as mayor (run the meeting) in the event both Marl and Rice are absent.

Council Considers $710,000 for Axon Body Worn Cameras

Police Chief Marlene Radzik is recommending council spend $710,000 over the next 10 years. It includes tasers, cartridges and more for 19 officers, Fleet in-car videos for six vehicles, and 19 body cameras.

Saline Police began wearing body cameras in 2022. A five-year, $210,000 contract with Axon expires this year. Axon is claiming that by agreeing to the contract this year, the city will get a nearly $200,000 discount.

