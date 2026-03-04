Signal Work Begins at Platt and Ellsworth

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, a contractor for the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) began traffic signal work at the intersection of Platt Rd and Ellsworth Rd in Pittsfield Township. During the workday, the traffic signal will be in flash and should be treated like a four-way stop. The signal will be returned to full functionality at the end of each workday.

The traffic signal work will take approximately four days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to the signal being in flash and intermittent lane restrictions. WCRC encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route.

