PRESS RELEASE: Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Safety Improvement Project

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) is pleased to announce a safety improvement project scheduled for the intersection of Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Ellsworth Rd in Lodi Township. This investment, slated for the 2026 construction season, is the result of the WCRC’s proactive monitoring of local traffic patterns and safety data.

The project is funded under a haul route agreement between the WCRC and aggregate material producers. The primary goal of the project is to improve visibility for drivers by lowering the vertical elevation change (hill-cut) to the southwest. This will provide stopped motorists on Ellsworth Rd a better line of sight along Ann Arbor-Saline Rd.

"This project is a vital component of our commitment to infrastructure safety," stated Felix Weber, WCRC Project Manager. "By improving sight lines and modernizing the intersection, we are promoting a reduction in traffic crashes and enhancing the commute for all motorists."

Construction is anticipated to take place during the summer of 2026. To ensure the safety of both work crews and motorists, the intersection of Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Ellsworth Rd will be closed to all through traffic for the duration of the project. A formal detour will be established and posted on the Ann Arbor Saline Rd Project Page. While the intersection remains closed to the public, the WCRC will maintain access for properties located within the immediate construction zone.

The WCRC encourages community members and stakeholders to stay informed by subscribing to receive electronic road work advisories at this link: https://www.wcroads.org/residents/subscribe-to-road-updates/

For specific questions on this project, contact Felix Weber, Project Manager, at (734) 327-6689 or weberf@wcroads.org.

