3-02-2026 11:49pm
Here's What's Going on at the Saline District Library
Saline District Library Director Karrie Waarala issued an update via email. Here are some highlights:
- The 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program aims to share 1000 books with children before kindergarten to foster a love of reading. Read more here. 1000 Books Before Kindergarten
- March is Read Month. Access reading materials 24/7 on the library's eLibrary page. eLibrary - Saline District Library
- PI Day with Fiddle Pie is an event from 2-3 p.m., March 14. Enjoy a rousing hour of old-time fiddle and Celtic music at the library as local band Fiddle Pie plays an all-ages Pi Day concert!
- The Saline Elementary Art Show reception is from 6-7 p.m., March 25. View the art show on display.
- Explore the art of Rosa BonHeur from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., March 30. Color your world by exploring the art of famous artists and creating your own inspired art. In this session, we will explore the horses of Rosa Bonheur. Ages 8-12. Registration is required.
- There's a Ramadan program from 7-8 p.m., March 11.Curious about Ramadan? Join us for an engaging overview of the holy month of Ramadan, exploring traditions from around the world, including food, fasting, and spiritual practices. We’ll also discuss how Ramadan is observed in Michigan. This program welcomes all participants and encourages questions and discussion. Registration is requested.
- Ric Mixter is one of just a handful of people who have visited the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, diving 550 feet in a tiny submarine to visit the site. Join him for The Edmund Fitzgeerald Investigations from 6-8 p.m., March 19.
A few more news items:
More News from Saline
- Put The Saline Post's Sports Coverage to Work for Your Business Put our sports coverage to work for your business.
- PRESS RELEASE: Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Safety Improvement Project This year the WCRC will improve the intersection of Ann Arbor-Saline and Ellsworth roads.