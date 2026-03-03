Gold Rush! Saline FCCLA Shines at State Conference
Saline students earned 22 gold medals, 11 Silver medals and a bronze medal at the FCCLA's State Conference.
Advisers Natalie Freeburn and Lauren Williams said the Saline Family, Career and Community Leaders of America students represented Saline Area Schools with professionalism and talent.
"The results truly speak for themselves," they wrote.
16 students have qualified for the National Leadership Conference, including seven students from the South and West Washtenaw Consortium.
The Saline program also received several chapter awards, including 8 or more for the 80th Anniversary Membership Campaign, Third place in State-Service Initiative (more than 200 hours of community service), a Gold Go for the Red Award, and The Outstanding Chapter Award, awarded to just six chapters in the state.
Here are your winners:
Gold
- Abigail Bryan- 2 golds: National Programs in Action and Skill Demonstration: Technology in Teaching
- Lily Chai- 2 Golds: Hospitality, Tourism, & Recreation, and Skill Demonstration: Creed Speaking
- Anneka Faber- 1: Gold Career Investigation
- Vivian Fergus- 2 Golds: National Programs in Action and Skill Demonstration: Lesson Plan and Development
- Mav Fischer- 2 Golds: Interior Design and Skill Demonstration: Interior Design SketchElizabeth Giles- 2 Golds:Teach or Train and Skill Demonstration: Creed Speaking
- Samantha James- 1 Gold: Teach or Train
- Michelle Jiang- 1 Gold: Creed SpeakingMaKena Means-1 Gold: Interior Design
- Kellen Muir- 1 Gold: FCCLA Creed Speaking
- Charlotte Murphy- 1 Gold: Hospitality, Tourism, & Recreation
- Molly Nachtrieb-2 Golds: Interior Design and Skill Demonstration: Interior Design Sketch
- Luke Reger: 1 Gold: Career Investigation
- Bella Soupal- 1 Gold: Interior DesignEmelia Still- 1 Gold: Interior Design
- Natalie Thornton- 1 Gold: Career Investigation
Silver
- Elizabeth Corn- 1 Silver: Community Service Project Portfolio
- Owen Hartley- 2 Silvers: Interior Design and Skill Demonstration: Interior Design Sketch
- Samantha James- 1 Silver: Skill Demonstration Lesson Plan Development
- Michelle Jiang- 1 Silver: Entrepreneurship
- Makena Means- 1 Silver: Skill Demonstration Interior Design Sketch
- Kellen Muir- 1 Silver: Leadership
- Charlotte Murphy- 1 Silver: Skill Demonstration Creed Speaking
- Morgan Walker- 2 Silvers: Entrepreneurship and Skill Demonstration Creed Speaking
- Zhuo Si Yuen- 1 Silver: Community Service Project Portfolio
Bronze
- Allison Szura- Creative Teaching
The Saline FCCLA advisors this level of success was a community effort and thanked many for their support.
- Michael McVey, Nate Hansen, Kara Stemmer, Theresa Stager, Jackelyn Martin, Dana McClellan and her colleague from King Scott, and Gina Panzica, for their invaluable time and feedback as judges during our Mock Run-Throughs.
- The Board Members who spotlighted our program earlier this month; your recognition gave the students a wonderful boost of confidence.
- The Administration from both Saline and SWWC, as well as the SWWC office staff, for your constant logistical and administrative support.
- Our generous sponsors, including MSGCU, Bakers Nook, Christina's Sweet Treats and more, GNC-Saline, RU Games, Station 300, whose support makes these opportunities possible.
"Thank you all for being part of the village that helps our students thrive," the advisors wrote.
