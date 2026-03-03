Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

MARJORIE STEVENS Jewelry

Monroe, MI Booth 134

Joining the Saline Craft Show for the first time on March 7, 2026 is MARJORIE STEVENS, Celtic Crow Studio hailing from Monroe, MI. Did you know that the spoon ring originated in 17th century England, when servants crafted engagement rings out of silverware “procured” from the estates where they worked? Marge Stevens – artist, avid recycler, and head crow at Celtic Crow Studio – discovered how to bend new life into old silverware a few years ago when she started jewelry metalsmithing. As metal prices rose, she looked for alternative sources, eventually falling in love with the patterns and possibilities of beautiful vintage flatware. You’ll find fantastic spoon rings, pendants, bracelets, and more (all from ethically sourced flatware) in Booth 134 at the Saline Middle School (GPS 7265 N Ann Arbor St – Liberty School for free shuttle to front door of Saline Middle or free parking at 520 Woodland Dr E). Show hours 8 am to 3:30 pm

