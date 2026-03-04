24 People Die on Michigan's Roads, This Week is Vehicle Recall Week

The goal is zero fatalities and serious injuries on Michigan roads through the implementation of the Safe System Approach. Since last week, 24 people died on Michigan roadways making a total of 116 this year. In addition, 75 more were seriously injured for a statewide total of 554 to date.

Compared to last year at this time, there are 4 more fatalities and 10 fewer serious injuries.

Numbers are provided by the Michigan State Police.

Vehicle Safety Recalls Week

March 2-8, 2026

Millions of vehicles are recalled each year, so it’s essential to include vehicle safety recall information in any road safety communication plan. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has material that helps inform vehicle owners about the process of checking for safety recalls and getting a recall repair and educates drivers about the importance of regularly checking their car for recalls.

March 2-8, 2026 is Vehicle Safety Recalls Week— a great time to highlight the importance of checking for recalls and completing needed recall repairs. There were over 1,000 safety recalls affecting more than 35 million vehicles and pieces of equipment, including tires and car seats in 2024.

Checking for recalls is free, quick, and easy. Remember that every vehicle recall is important and should be repaired immediately. Your diligence will help keep you and others safe on the roadways.

NHTSA has two ways to check for open safety recalls:

First, drivers can use the free, user-friendly Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) Look-Up Tool, located at gov/recalls. This web tool allows vehicle owners to check for open and unrepaired safety recalls on their vehicles or automotive equipment, such as tires and car seats, for the past 15 calendar years. While there, vehicle owners can sign up for Recall Alerts. If a vehicle is included in a future recall, they’ll receive an email letting them know. Drivers can also check for open safety recalls by downloading the free SaferCar app. Once in the app, enter a vehicle’s VIN. The user will be notified of all related recalls, even directing them to local dealerships so they can quickly make an appointment and get it fixed quickly and for free.

If your vehicle is affected by a safety recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a recall repair as soon as possible. Remember: every recall is fixed for FREE.

An urgent air bag recall is currently underway. It is the largest vehicle recall in U.S. history. The defective air bags have caused injuries and deaths. Find out if your vehicle is involved in this recall at NHTSA.gov/Takata.

If a driver believes their vehicle may have a safety-related defect that isn’t part of a current recall, contact NHTSA online at NHTSA.gov or by calling the agency’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236. Sometimes just one complaint is enough to trigger a safety recall.

Safe Cars Save Lives, and every vehicle recall is a safety-related issue. For more information on NHTSA's Vehicle Recalls, visit NHTSA.gov/Recalls.









