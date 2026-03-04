Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview





DAWN QUICK Hand Felted Sculptures

Fort Wayne, IN Booth 69

Kirby is making his debut at the Saline Spring Craft Show. He is three quarters of an inch long. He joins Kiki (also three quarters of an inch tall) & their friend the black cat, Mia. Mia measures in at an inch & a half tall. Arriving in Booth 69 again on March 7, DAWN QUICK’s booth can be accessed through GPS in 2 ways—free shuttle bus to the front door of Saline Middle – 7265 N Ann Arbor or free parking at 520 Woodland Dr E. Her smallest critters in the collection will add new colors this spring with the little mice being available in lots of shades of grey, tan & white. Many of the tiny vignettes are one-of-a-kind. All are completely handsewn & hand cut because of their size Dawn doesn't like working with machines ..... besides, machines of any kind scare the little critters! They are all created from the finest wool blend & bamboo felt. This spring Dawn has added many seasonless items which are goodies that are great to have around all year long. Mouse adoption certificates are also available.





