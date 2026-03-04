Nominate Individuals, Businesses for Circle of Excellence Awards

From the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that nominations for the 2026 Circle of Excellence Awards are open. The program is the chamber's most prestigious recognition. It celebrates outstanding individuals and organizations that enrich the Saline area community.

Each year, the Circle of Excellence Awards honor community members and businesses that exemplify exceptional service, leadership, innovation and commitment. These awards highlight those who uphold the highest standards of professional excellence. They recognize those who maintain a strong reputation for quality and service. They also acknowledge those who make noteworthy contributions to the vitality of the Saline area.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 23, 2026, from 5:30-8 p.m. at The Kensington Hotel. It is hosted by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber warmly invites community members, business leaders and supporters to join in celebrating the achievements of this year's honorees.

Event sponsors include A&H Lawn Service Inc., Thomson Reuters, DTE and LaFontaine Buick GMC Ann Arbor.

Award sponsors include the Coy Family for the Youth of the Year Award. Additional award sponsors are welcomed and appreciated.

The 2026 Circle of Excellence Award categories include Large Business, Small Business, Rising Star, Visionary, First Responder, Citizen of the Year, Distinguished Veteran and Youth of the Year.

Nominations are being accepted by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce. They will be reviewed by a diverse selection committee of respected business and community leaders. The Youth of the Year nomination is selected by the Youth Council, and the link to the form is https://forms.gle/8qKgvQfwpoqsVqzX7.

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce proudly serves the city of Saline and the townships of Bridgewater, Lodi, Pittsfield, Saline and York. The chamber is committed to promoting economic vitality. It also focuses on strengthening local businesses and enhancing community well-being.

For more information or to learn how the chamber can help support your business, contact director@salinechamber.org or call 734-429-4494.

Lisa Bozzi serves as executive director. She can be reached at director@salinechamber.org, SalineChamber.org or 734-429-4494.

More News from Saline