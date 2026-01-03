Enjoy Retro Gaming at Otto's Saturday

Otto's Arcade and Club, at 7641 N Ann Arbor St., in Saline, opens its doors Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For $20 (or $10 for kids 12 and under), people can play all they want. A portion of the proceeds benefits Saline Area Social Service.

Drinks, snacks and swag will also be available.

