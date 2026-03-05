GIRLS BASKETBALL: Saline Stymies Huron, Advances to District Final

Saline (20-3) defeated Huron, 45-23, in MHSAA District 15's semifinal Wednesday night to advance to the final against Dexter (13-8). Dexter defeated Skyline, 48-26.

Saline didn't score often early, but controlled the game from the opening minutes. The Hornets weren't hitting their shots in the first half, but amazingly, they shut out Huron. Saline led 14-0 at halftime.

"As far as defense in the first half, incredible. We shut them out in the first half. That so rarely ever happens at the varsity level. But we weren't putting them in on our end, and we kept them around a little bit," Saline coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. "In the second half, I'm really happy with the way we made adjustments. We relaxed a little bit. The shots started knocking down."

Saline kept the season alive for at least two more days, with a chance to win the district championship on Friday.

"The biggest thing going into tomorrow is to play to win and not play not to lose," Roehm said. "Right now we're in a special place where it doesn't matter how ugly this win was. It's about, we get to play tomorrow, and we get to practice tomorrow. That's what we're excited about. So we're going to do the work in practice, show up and play to win on Friday and we look forward to taking a district championship."

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1168666375197099 -->

Halle Powell led the Hornets with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Keira Roehm found her touch in the second half and finished with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. Harper Backus scored six points and had five rebounds. Ayla Stagger scored five points and grabbed seven rebounds. Megan Sweet scored two points and had five rebounds.

The game began with Stager feeding Backus for a layup. Roehm followed that with a jump shot from the key. Backus made another layup, and then Powell went 2-for-2 from the line for an 8-0 leader. Huron could score from the field. Then they went 0-for-4 from the stripe. Powell went 1-for-2 on free throws, and Saline led 9-0 after the first quarter.

Almost nothing happened in the second quarter.

Powell hit a three-pointer 2:20 into the quarter. With 1:40 left in the quarter, Powell did what she's becoming known for: Stealing the ball and scoring on a breakaway.

Saline led 14-0 at halftime.

Huron scored a three-pointer to open scoring in the second half. Saline replied with a nice drive through the lane by Powell and then Roehm's first three of the game. Huron answered with a basket and a free throw to make it 19-6.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/reel/888332147505205 -->

Powell scored on a layup, then she made two free throws, and Backus scored. Saline led 25-6. Huron scored, and Sweet answered. Saline led 27-8 after three quarters.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/reel/2027227074841445 -->

Huron scored the first five points of the fourth quarter. Saline maintained its lead with two free throws by Backus and two three-pointers from Roehm.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/reel/2117167159048165 -->

Powell hit a three-pointer, Roehm made a basket and Stager scored Saline's final five points with a basket and going 3-for-4 from the stripe.

Saline defeated Dexter twice this season, 56-39 and 53-51. Last year, Dexter defeated Saline in the district final, 46-39. Saline last won the district championship in 22-23 with a 47-42 win over Belleville

