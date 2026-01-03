BOYS BASKETBALL: Saline Improves to 6-2 With Win at Woodhaven

Senior Chris Cotuna scored 15 points as Saline defeated Woodhaven, 57-51, to improve to 6-2 overall. Cotuna also had six rebounds and four blocks.

Sophomore Noah Kronberg scored 15 points and had three assists. Sophomore Tristin Moore scored 11 points, had six rebounds, and four assists. Leo Sotiropoulos scored seven points. Henry Altevoght also scored two points.

Dante Perry led Woodhaven with 17 points.

Saline led 15-10 after the first quarter and led throughout the game, but needed to hold off a furious comeback attempt. Woodhaven tied the game, but Kronberg hit clutch free throws to seal the victory.

Saline is home to Birmingham Seaholm on Tuesday.

