GIRLS BASKETBALL: Saline Streaks to 4th Straight Win

Many Hornets contributed in Saline's 51-24 win over Novi Friday at Saline High School. Saline improved to 5-1.

Keira Roehm hit four three-pointers and scored 14 points to go with her five assists for Saline. Halle Powell scored 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and four assists and three steals. Harper Backus scored eight points, pulled down 10 rebounds and had three blocks.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/2007241740512833837 -->

"It was a great team win today. In the first half we held them to four points and no field goals. You always feel good when you have that kind of dominating effort," Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. "Offensively, we shared it and got a lot of people involved which is always awesome."

Led by Powell and Roehm, Saline stormed to a 15-0 lead. There wasn't any doubt about the outcome after that hot start.

"Halle, Harper, and Keira got us off to a great start tonight and really set the tone of the game from the tip," Roehm said. "Those three just complement each other's games so well. It's fun to watch us share it and have such balanced scoring this year."

Sophie Roth had five points and three rebounds and hit the first varsity three.

"I thought Sophie Roth really had a great night tonight. She took shots confidently and played solid D. She's been on fire at practice over break, and it was awesome to see that continue tonight," Roehm said.

Myla Tallada scored four points and grabbed two rebounds. Sophie Bohl and Ava Nowatzke also hit their first varsity threes. Megan Sweet scored two points and had five rebounds.

Here are some of those milestone 3s.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/2007253601861947433 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/2007256477023842521 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/2007260316959441028 -->

Interviews

Interview with Coach Roehm

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZ9dIHcClms -->

Interview with Myla Talladay

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elJ-cSe0hjk -->

Interview Sophie Roth

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynY1u8XmU9g -->

Next

Saline visits Woodhaven (3-3) on Tuesday and hosts Dexter (3-2) on Friday in a huge game.

