Road Maintenance Continues in York, Ypsilanti and Augusta Townships

Starting on Wednesday, July 21, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will begin preventative maintenance fog seal projects on sections of the following roads in Ypsilanti Townships: Stony Creek Rd. WCRC will also continue preventative maintenance fog seal projects on sections of the following roads in York, Augusta and Ypsilanti Townships: Willis Rd, Whittaker Rd and Willow Rd.

Fog seal is another thin layer of liquid asphalt placed on top of a recent chip seal that helps to seal in the chips and further protect the pavement.

The work on these roads is expected to be completed by the end of this week. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

The work will be conducted under a combination of lane restrictions and daytime closures to allow the fog seal to cure. A contractor for WCRC will return to this area in a few weeks to place permanent pavement markings.