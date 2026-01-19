Saline Area Players Present 12 Angry Jurors, Feb. 20-March 1

12 Angry Jurors, directed by Veronica Long, runs February 20th-March 1st at The Well Church in Saline. 12 Angry Jurors was adapted by Sherman L. Sergel, based on the teleplay Twelve Angry Men by Reginald Rose.

The cast includes, in juror number order, Phil Lozen, TJ Johnson, Bryce Ingersoll, Maria Hollobaugh-Barr, Raechel Zoellick, Aaron Blase, Joe Gaskill, Russ Schwartz, Ann Marie Mann, Kyle Cochran, Heather Rypkema, Cyrina Ostgaard, and Andrew Hoag as the Guard.

Performances are Feb 20 & 21 at 7 pm, Feb 22 at 2 pm, Feb 27 & 28 at 7 pm and March 1 at 2 pm. The performances will be held at The Well Church at 211 Willis Rd in Saline. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. They can be purchased by visiting the Saline Area Players website SalineAreaPlayers.org or going directly to https://our.show/saptwelveangryjurors.

Following the closing arguments in a murder trial, the twelve members of the jury must deliberate, with a guilty verdict meaning death for the accused, an inner-city teen. As the dozen jurors try to reach a unanimous decision while sequestered in a room, one juror casts considerable doubt on elements of the case. Personal issues soon rise to the surface, and conflict threatens to derail the delicate process that will decide one boy's fate.

