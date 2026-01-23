Extreme Cold Closes Saline Area Schools Friday

Saline Area Schools will be closed due to extreme cold temperatures forecast for Friday, the district announced on its Facebook page Thursday.

All events scheduled in Saline school buildings are canceled. The district said that questions about individual programs and activities should be directed to coaches, advisors or departments.

A cold weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service office in Detroit. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The coldest temperatures are expected between 4 and 10 a.m. Wind chills are expected to be well below zero throughout Friday and into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will remain well below freezing on Sunday with 2-4 inches of snow falling. Long-range forecasts call for below-freezing temperatures into February.

