Firefighters Extinguish Blaze on Empty Saline School Bus
Saline firefighters extinguished a blaze on an unoccupied Saline Area Schools bus Wednesday.
Firefighters were dispatched to the SAS Operations Center on Tefft Court around 8:30 p.m.
Saline Fire Chief Jason Sperle said an employee returning from a field trip noticed smoke coming from a bus. Firefighters found the fire in and around the driver's seat of a parked school bus, where most electrical components are located. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and removed melted plastic, Sperle said.
The fire appears to be electrical in nature.
No structures or other buses were damaged, Saline Area Schools spokeswoman Jackelyn Martin said.
