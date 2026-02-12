Bradley Leventhal Makes Dean's List at the College of William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Bradley Leventhal, of Saline, was recently named to the Dean's List at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2025 semester.

In order to achieve Dean's List status, a full-time degree-seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester. William & Mary is the second-oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.

