Quin Johnson Makes Fall 2025 Dean's List at St. Olaf College

NORTHFIELD, Minn. - Quin Johnson, Music Education, made the fall 2025 Dean's List at St. Olaf College.

The Dean's List is a scholarly award for students who demonstrate academic excellence and have earned a GPA of 3.75 or above and completed at least three credits for that semester.

Quin's parents are Brandon and Danielle Johnson.

