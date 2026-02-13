Saline Police Summary: Recent Cases Handled by the SPD

The Saline Police Department provided the basis for these reports after they were found in the CLEMIS database.

Assault, Resistance Charges Possible

An 18-year-old woman faces charges after an incident on the 700 block of Valley Circle Drive., On Feb. 2, a woman called 911 and hung up. Dispatched called back and talked to the woman, who said she was having trouble with her daughter. Police arrived. The case is remains open and the daughter face resistance and assault charges. Police said full details could not be released.

Disorderly Conduct on Russell Street

Saline Police responded to a disorderly conduct situation on the 400 block of West Russell Street. A man reportedly yelled at his mother for 15 minutes. The case was turned over to the prosecutor's office for breach of peace. Police said they couldn't reveal much information because the case was still open.

Intimidation Allegation Nets Warning

A man has been warned by police to have no further contact with a Saline resident. The Saline man contacted police to report that he'd received threatening emails and texts from an ex-employee's husband. The alleged victim said he did not want to press charges. The report is dated Jan. 27.

"Unknown Crash" Could be Bring Charge

Saline Police were called to the area of of Maple Oaks Court and North Maple Road for a reported "unknown crash" and possible disorderly person. The incident occurred around 3:28 p.m., Feb. 3. The situation is "sensitive," police said. An operating while impaired case remains open and has been sent to the prosecutor's office.

