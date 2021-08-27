Live reporting the Saline-Hudsonville Football Game at the Big House

Saline opens its varsity football season today against Hudsonville at the famed stadium, the Big House. The following is a live report of the action.

Saline starts the season with an awnser to the biggest question of the year, who will start at quarterback? That would be Larry Robinson II, who begins the first drive of the season with a handoff that goes for two yards. However, C.J. Carr enters the game on the next play, and completes a 22 yard pass to Caden Winston on 3rd down. The drive stalls and the Hornets punt.

35 yard gain on a 3rd down pass for Hudsonville turns in points, as the Eagles attacked through the air on a short 3rd down. Hudsonville then ran the ball on three straight plays, and found the end zone. Extra point missed. Hudsonville leads 6-0.

After a Hornet fumble on the next drive, Hudsonville continues to be effective running the football. The drive ends in a field goal. Hudsonvillle leads 9-0.

After another turnover, this time a Carr interception, Hudsonville converts into points. Following their big offensive line, they score another touchdown. Hudsonville leading 16-0.

Needing a score, the Hornets convert on a big drive. Carr completes a first down pass to his quarterback running mate, Robinson, who dashes into the endzone from 35 yards out. Hudsonville still leads 16-7.

Here at the Big House, you can feel the momentum shift. A Hudsonville fumble leads to a quick 44 yard strike from Carr to Garret Baldwin. All of a sudden, the Hornets have turned this game around to make it Hudsonville 16- Saline 13.





Hudsonville comes up with a big awnser after a Carr interception. One play after the interception, Hudsonville scores right before the half. Hudsonville leads 23-13.

Carr with a big conversion to tight end, Gavin Messman, on a crucial 3rd down. Later, Winston elevates over a defender in the back right corner of the endzone for the touchdown, again the pass coming from Carr. Hudsonville 23 - Saline 20



However, Hudsonville answers back with a touchdown pass from 14 yards out. With 9:48 to go in the game, the Hornets need a score here. Hudsonville leads 30-20

Big time response from Saline, as they march 80 yards down the field for a score. Robinson caps it off with a scamper from 2 yards out. With 8:15 left, Hudsonville is up 3 (30-27).

FUMBLE! Hornets recover at Hudsonville’s 44. Carr dances around the pocket on a massive 3rd and 15, and fires a strike to pick up the first down. Robinson finished the drive off with a touchdown run from 2 yards out. Hornets take their first lead, Saline 34 - Hudsonville 30!

Hudsonville is looking to make a drive to win the game. With QB runs and a few timely passes, they make it all the way down to Saline’s 1 yard line. YET, A FUMBLE AT THE GOALINE ENDS IT!! Saline wins! What a stand by the Hornets defense at their own end zone.

Final Score: Hudsonville 30 - Saline 34.

The Hornets return to action when they host Huron at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3.