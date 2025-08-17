Saline Resident Releases Book - Rebuilding Nature: Yard by Yard

Saline Township resident Edith Andersen has just released Rebuilding Nature: Yard by Yard, a friendly, practical guide to transforming lawns into thriving, wildlife-friendly gardens. In an era of hotter summers, heavier rains, and changing seasons, our yards can be more than just pretty—they can be part of the climate solution. The book offers down-to-earth steps for creating habitat, conserving water, and building resilience right where we live. It’s about neighbors working together to make our communities greener and more alive again—yards that hum with bees, dance with butterflies, and welcome back the wildlife we’ve missed.

