Top 7 Saline XC Boys and Girls at the Time Trials

The Saline High School boys and girls cross country teams have unofficially started the 2025 season with the time trials, held Friday at Saline High School.

The Hornets expect big things after the boys and girls teams both finished second at the state meet last year.

This year's time trials were on a 5K course at the high school, where the Hornets open the season Friday.

Find our full gallery here: Saline XC TIme Trial 8-15-25 - thesalinepost

Here are the top seven boys and girls from the events.

1. Jacob Szalay, 16:26

2. Brennan Larusso. 16:31

3. Wes Rogan, 17:15

4. Jacob Cole, 17:18

5. Carlos Basulto, 17:19

6. Ryan Rummel, 17:40

Will Sollenberger, 17:46

Here's how it went on the girls side.

1. Lilli Schlack, 19:37

2. Savannah Staton, 19:43

3. Adelynn Turck, 20:25

4. Sophie Roth, 20:32

5. Lauren Tomaszewski, 21:09

6. Mahalia Staton, 21:16

7. Caroline Cotner, 21:22

More News from Saline