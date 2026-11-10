Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

SUE ROTAY

Booth 105

Recycled Clothing

New to the Saline Craft Show on November 14, 2026, meet the creative force behind Raad Wear, an artist who doesn't follow a conventional rulebook. Every piece is a unique, ever-changing canvas straight from the soul, and she has no formal training. “It’s just pure passion,” says Sue.

She's not only making a name at local markets with her embellished upcycled clothing, but also building a loyal following that keeps coming back.

SUE ROTAY has been creating Raad Wear for four years. She shops at thrift stores and garage sales to find her treasures! Plus she loves to repurpose, as that is what Raad Wear stands for: Repurposed Apparel Artistically Designed.

With sustainable styles for these one-of-a-kind pieces, Sue is bringing fashionable style to the show, as there is truly something for everyone. Her most popular piece is her cargo jacket as shown in the picture.

The Saline Craft Show features 250 craft booths from 8:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Saline Middle School. GPS: 520 Woodland Dr. E., Saline, for free parking.

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