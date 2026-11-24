The Saline Township Board of Trustees on Wednesday, Nov. 11, affirmed and ratified its previous approvals of a proposed 50% tax abatement for 12 years for Oracle America Cloud Services LLC, along with the creation of an industrial development district made up of the properties for The Barn, the roughly $43 billion data center under construction for OpenAI and Oracle off West Michigan Avenue, according to MLive. The tax abatement still needs approval from the State Tax Commission.

Township attorney Laura Genovich said the terms of the agreements have not changed, but the township held additional public hearings "out of an abundance of caution" after questions were raised about whether a required public hearing on the district had properly taken place in 2025. Attorney Ellis Boal, representing resident Kathryn Haushalter, had written to the township and State Tax Commission asking the commission to deny the abatement, arguing the district was not properly established and that Oracle's application was submitted too late.

Opponents, including Washtenaw County Commissioners Shannon Beeman and Yousef Rabhi, urged the township to fight the project, with Rabhi noting the abatement also applies to county millages for seniors, public safety and veterans. It is unclear when the State Tax Commission will decide on the request. Read the full story at MLive: Saline Township reaffirms tax break for $43 billion OpenAI, Oracle data center despite challenges

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